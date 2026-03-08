FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tristan Da Silva
Orlando Magic

Tristan Da Silva

Orlando Magic • #23 SF

Tristan da Silva And Magic Play Bucks On March 8

Tristan da Silva and the Orlando Magic play the Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday, March 8. da Silva's points prop was 9.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

da Silva had 11 points, seven rebounds, four assists and two steals in his last game, a 119-92 win over the Timberwolves on March 7. da Silva is averaging 9.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 115.5 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

