Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Wizards On March 8

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Washington Wizards on Sunday, March 8. Murphy's points prop was 21.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Murphy totaled 22 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6. Murphy paces his team in points per contest (21.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

