Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Wizards On March 8

Murphy totaled 22 points, four assists and two steals in his most recent game, a 118-116 loss to the Suns on March 6. Murphy paces his team in points per contest (21.9), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.