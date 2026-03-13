Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

In his last game on March 11, Murphy recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Murphy is tops on his team in points per game (22.1), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

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