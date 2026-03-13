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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Rockets On March 13

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Houston Rockets on Friday, March 13. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 11, Murphy recorded 28 points, seven rebounds and three steals in a 122-111 win over the Raptors. Murphy is tops on his team in points per game (22.1), and averages 5.7 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 110.0 points per contest against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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