Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Raptors On March 11

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 11. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murphy tallied 24 points and four assists in his last action, a 138-118 win over the Wizards on March 8. Murphy paces his squad in points per contest (22.0), and averages 5.6 boards and 3.8 assists. At the other end, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Raptors rank eighth in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 111.7 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

