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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Mavericks On March 16

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Dallas Mavericks on Monday, March 16. Murphy's points prop was 23.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Murphy totaled 14 points, six rebounds and seven assists in his most recent game, a 107-105 loss to the Rockets on March 13. Murphy paces his squad in both points (21.9 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Mavericks are surrendering 118.1 points per game, which ranks 23rd in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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