Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Magic On April 5

Murphy put up 13 points, four assists and two blocks in his last appearance, a 117-113 loss to the Kings on April 3. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.5 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.4 blocks.

Opponents are scoring 115.4 points per contest against the Magic, which ranks their defense 15th in the league in points allowed.

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