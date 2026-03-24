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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the New York Knicks on Tuesday, March 24. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Tuesday evening.

What It Means

Murphy had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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