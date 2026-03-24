Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Take On Knicks On March 24

Murphy had 10 points, six rebounds and two blocks in his last appearance, a 111-106 loss to the Cavaliers on March 21. Murphy paces his team in both points (21.8 per game) and assists (3.8), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he posts 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 110.4 points per contest against the Knicks, which ranks their defense fifth in the league in points allowed.

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