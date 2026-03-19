Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 19

Murphy put up 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18. Murphy leads his team in both points (21.9 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Clippers are giving up 112.8 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

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