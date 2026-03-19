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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Square Off Against Clippers On March 19

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday, March 19. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

Murphy put up 23 points, seven rebounds, five assists and three steals in his last appearance, a 124-109 win over the Clippers on March 18. Murphy leads his team in both points (21.9 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he posts 1.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Clippers are giving up 112.8 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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