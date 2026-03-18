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Trey Murphy III
New Orleans Pelicans

Trey Murphy III

New Orleans Pelicans • #25 SF

Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Clippers On March 18

Trey Murphy III and the New Orleans Pelicans play the Los Angeles Clippers on Wednesday, March 18. Murphy's points prop was 20.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Murphy tallied 17 points, seven rebounds, seven assists and two steals in his last game, a 129-111 win over the Mavericks on March 16. Murphy is tops on his squad in both points (21.9 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 5.7 boards. Defensively, he puts up 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Clippers are surrendering 112.7 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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