Trey Murphy III And Pelicans Play Cavaliers On March 21

In his last action, a 105-99 win over the Clippers on March 19, Murphy had 27 points. Murphy paces his team in both points (22.0 per game) and assists (3.9), and averages 5.7 boards. At the other end, he delivers 1.5 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opponents are averaging 114.8 points per game against the Cavaliers, which ranks their defense 13th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.