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Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 76ers • #12 PF

Trendon Watford And 76ers Square Off Against Thunder On March 23

Trendon Watford and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Monday, March 23. Watford's points prop was 9.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 21, Watford recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 126-116 win over the Jazz. Watford is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trendon Watford

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