Trendon Watford And 76ers Square Off Against Thunder On March 23

In his last game on March 21, Watford recorded 20 points, nine rebounds and four assists in a 126-116 win over the Jazz. Watford is averaging 6.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Thunder are allowing 107.5 points per game, which ranks second in the league.

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