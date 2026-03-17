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Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 76ers • #12 PF

Trendon Watford And 76ers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 17

Trendon Watford and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday, March 17. Watford's points prop was 8.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 15, Watford put up seven points in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Watford is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.7 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trendon Watford

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