Trendon Watford And 76ers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 17

Last time out on March 15, Watford put up seven points in a 109-103 win over the Trail Blazers. Watford is averaging 6.3 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets are giving up 116.7 points per game, which ranks 21st in the league.

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