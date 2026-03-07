Trendon Watford And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

Watford put up seven points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 106-102 win over the Jazz on March 4. Watford is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.