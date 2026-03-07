FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Trendon Watford
Philadelphia 76ers

Trendon Watford

Philadelphia 76ers • #12 PF

Trendon Watford And 76ers Play Hawks On March 7

Trendon Watford and the Philadelphia 76ers play the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, March 7. Watford's points prop was 7.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Watford put up seven points and seven rebounds in his last action, a 106-102 win over the Jazz on March 4. Watford is averaging 6.1 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 0.3 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Hawks rank 21st in the league in points allowed, surrendering 117.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trendon Watford

