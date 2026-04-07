Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

In his most recent game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5, Jones totaled 29 points, six assists and two steals. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124.6 points per game.

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