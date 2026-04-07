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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Wizards On April 7

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, April 7. Jones' points prop was 18.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent game, a 120-110 loss to the Suns on April 5, Jones totaled 29 points, six assists and two steals. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.7 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 124.6 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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