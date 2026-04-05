Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Suns On April 5

In his last game on April 3, Jones recorded 13 points and eight assists in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

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