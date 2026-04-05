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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Suns On April 5

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Phoenix Suns on Sunday, April 5. Jones' points prop was 15.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 3, Jones recorded 13 points and eight assists in a 136-96 loss to the Knicks. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The Suns rank sixth in the league in points allowed, surrendering 111.3 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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