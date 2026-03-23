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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Rockets On March 23

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Houston Rockets on Monday, March 23. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Jones had 20 points and three steals in his last appearance, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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