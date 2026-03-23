Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Rockets On March 23

Jones had 20 points and three steals in his last appearance, a 115-110 loss to the Cavaliers on March 19. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 109.9 points per game against the Rockets, which ranks their defense fourth in the NBA in points allowed.

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