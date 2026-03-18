Tre Jones And Bulls Take On Raptors On March 18
Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday, March 18. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 16, Jones posted 17 points, five assists and two steals in a 132-107 win over the Grizzlies. Jones leads his squad in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.
The Raptors are giving up 111.9 points per game, which ranks eighth in the NBA.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.