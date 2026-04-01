FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play Pacers On April 1

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, April 1. Jones' points prop was 16.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Jones put up 23 points. Jones leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.6 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tre Jones

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News