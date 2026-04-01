Tre Jones And Bulls Play Pacers On April 1

In his most recent appearance, a 129-114 loss to the Spurs on March 30, Jones put up 23 points. Jones leads his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 13.4 points and 3.1 rebounds. At the other end, he posts 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are scoring 120.6 points per game against the Pacers, which ranks their defense 26th in the league in points allowed.

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