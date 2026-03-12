FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Lakers On March 12

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, March 12. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Jones put up 22 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Tre Jones

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Chicago BullsRecent Chicago Bulls Player News

View All Chicago Bulls Player News