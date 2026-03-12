Tre Jones And Bulls Square Off Against Lakers On March 12

Jones put up 22 points and five assists in his most recent action, a 130-124 win over the Warriors on March 10. Jones paces his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.5 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opponents are averaging 114.9 points per game against the Lakers, which ranks their defense 14th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.