Chicago Bulls

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play Kings On March 8

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Sacramento Kings on Sunday, March 8. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last action, a 105-103 win over the Suns on March 5, Jones totaled 21 points, six rebounds, five assists and two steals. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.3 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he puts up 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocks.

Opposing teams are averaging 121.3 points per contest against the Kings, which ranks their defense 28th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
