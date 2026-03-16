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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play Grizzlies On March 16

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday, March 16. Jones' points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 119-108 loss to the Clippers on March 13, Jones put up 21 points. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.5 per game, and averages 12.8 points and 2.9 rebounds. Defensively, he delivers 1.2 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Opposing teams are averaging 118.4 points per game against the Grizzlies, which ranks their defense 24th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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