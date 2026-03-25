Tre Jones And Bulls Play 76ers On March 25

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Jones had 15 points, six assists and two steals. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

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