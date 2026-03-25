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Tre Jones
Chicago Bulls

Tre Jones

Chicago Bulls • #30 PG

Tre Jones And Bulls Play 76ers On March 25

Tre Jones and the Chicago Bulls play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, March 25. Jones' points prop was 13.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 132-124 win over the Rockets on March 23, Jones had 15 points, six assists and two steals. Jones is tops on his team in assists with 5.4 per game, and averages 12.9 points and 2.9 rebounds. At the other end, he delivers 1.3 steals and 0.2 blocks.

The 76ers are surrendering 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 17th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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