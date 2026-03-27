Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Warriors On March 27

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson totaled 12 points. Johnson leads his squad in points per game (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.8 points per contest.

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