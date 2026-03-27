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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Warriors On March 27

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Friday, March 27. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Friday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson totaled 12 points. Johnson leads his squad in points per game (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The Warriors rank 12th in the league in points allowed, giving up 114.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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