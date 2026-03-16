Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Warriors On March 16
Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Monday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 14, Johnson put up seven points in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.