Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Warriors On March 16

Last time out on March 14, Johnson put up seven points in a 111-100 loss to the Celtics. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Warriors rank 12th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 114.4 points per contest.

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