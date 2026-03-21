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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Thunder On March 21

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Oklahoma City Thunder on Saturday, March 21. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson put up 12 points. Johnson leads his team in points per game (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

Opposing teams are scoring 107.5 points per game against the Thunder, which ranks their defense second in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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