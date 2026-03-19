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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Pistons On March 19

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Detroit Pistons on Thursday, March 19. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 17, Johnson put up 11 points in a 130-117 loss to the Pistons. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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