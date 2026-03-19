Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Pistons On March 19

In his last game on March 17, Johnson put up 11 points in a 130-117 loss to the Pistons. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are allowing 109.9 points per contest, which ranks third in the NBA.

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