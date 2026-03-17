Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Pistons On March 17

Johnson tallied 13 points in his last action, a 125-117 loss to the Warriors on March 16. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Pistons are surrendering 109.8 points per contest, which ranks third in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.