Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Pelicans On March 8

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 5, Johnson put up 15 points and eight rebounds in a 122-112 loss to the Jazz. Johnson is averaging 12.4 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 120.2 points per contest against the Pelicans, which ranks their defense 27th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tre Johnson

