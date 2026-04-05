Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Nets On April 5

In his last game on April 4, Johnson recorded 11 points and four assists in a 152-136 loss to the Heat. Johnson is tops on his team in points per game (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nets are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

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