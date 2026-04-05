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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Nets On April 5

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Brooklyn Nets on Sunday, April 5. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on April 4, Johnson recorded 11 points and four assists in a 152-136 loss to the Heat. Johnson is tops on his team in points per game (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Nets are allowing 115.8 points per game, which ranks 16th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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