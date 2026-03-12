FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Square Off Against Magic On March 12

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 12. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game on March 10, Johnson recorded 17 points in a 150-129 loss to the Heat. Johnson is averaging 12.7 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 113.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Tre Johnson

