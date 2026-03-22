Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Knicks On March 22

In his last appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson tallied 12 points. Johnson paces his team in points per contest (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks are allowing 110.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

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