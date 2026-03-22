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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Play Knicks On March 22

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the New York Knicks on Sunday, March 22. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last appearance, a 117-95 loss to the Pistons on March 19, Johnson tallied 12 points. Johnson paces his team in points per contest (12.4), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he delivers 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks.

The Knicks are allowing 110.3 points per game, which ranks fifth in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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