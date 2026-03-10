FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Tre Johnson And Wizards Square Off Against Heat On March 10

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Tuesday, March 10. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans on March 8, Johnson tallied 20 points. Johnson is averaging 12.6 points, 2.8 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.5 points per contest against the Heat, which ranks their defense 19th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

