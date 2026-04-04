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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Heat On April 4

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Miami Heat on Saturday, April 4. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Saturday morning.

What It Means

Last time out on April 1, Johnson recorded eight points and four assists in a 153-131 loss to the 76ers. Johnson paces his squad in points per contest (12.2), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he posts 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Opponents are scoring 118.2 points per game against the Heat, which ranks their defense 22nd in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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