Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Celtics On March 14

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Johnson totaled three points. Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

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