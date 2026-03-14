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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Face Celtics On March 14

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 14. Johnson's points prop was 11.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12, Johnson totaled three points. Johnson is averaging 12.5 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Celtics are giving up 107.1 points per game, which ranks first in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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