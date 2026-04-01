Tre Johnson And Wizards Play 76ers On April 1

Johnson tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 120-101 loss to the Lakers on March 30. Johnson paces his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

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