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Tre Johnson
Washington Wizards

Tre Johnson

Washington Wizards • #12 SG

Tre Johnson And Wizards Play 76ers On April 1

Tre Johnson and the Washington Wizards play the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday, April 1. Johnson's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

Johnson tallied 11 points, six rebounds and two steals in his most recent game, a 120-101 loss to the Lakers on March 30. Johnson paces his squad in points per contest (12.3), and averages 2.8 boards and 2.0 assists. Defensively, he puts up 0.6 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

The 76ers are conceding 116.5 points per game, which ranks 19th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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