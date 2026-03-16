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Trae Young
Washington Wizards

Trae Young

Washington Wizards • #3 PG

Trae Young And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 16

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the Golden State Warriors on Monday, March 16. Young's points prop was 14.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

Young tallied 11 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14. Young is averaging 17.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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