Trae Young And Wizards Take On Warriors On March 16

Young tallied 11 points and six assists in his most recent game, a 111-100 loss to the Celtics on March 14. Young is averaging 17.7 points, 2.0 rebounds, 8.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 114.4 points per game against the Warriors, which ranks their defense 12th in the league in points allowed.

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