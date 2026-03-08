Trae Young And Wizards Take On Pelicans On March 8
Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Young's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.
What It Means
Last time out on March 5, Young put up 12 points, six assists and two steals in a 122-112 loss to the Jazz. Young is averaging 18.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.
The Pelicans are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.