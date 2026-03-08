FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trae Young
Washington Wizards

Trae Young

Washington Wizards • #3 PG

Trae Young And Wizards Take On Pelicans On March 8

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the New Orleans Pelicans on Sunday, March 8. Young's points prop was 14.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 5, Young put up 12 points, six assists and two steals in a 122-112 loss to the Jazz. Young is averaging 18.6 points, 1.5 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Pelicans are allowing 120.2 points per game, which ranks 27th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trae Young

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News