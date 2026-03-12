FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Trae Young
Washington Wizards

Trae Young

Washington Wizards • #3 PG

Trae Young And Wizards Play Magic On March 12

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the Orlando Magic on Thursday, March 12. Young's points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 138-118 loss to the Pelicans on March 8, Young had 17 points and eight assists. Young is averaging 18.5 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.6 assists, 1.0 steal and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

The Magic rank 11th in the NBA in points allowed, conceding 113.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Trae Young

