Trae Young And Wizards Face Celtics On March 14

Young put up 15 points and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Young is averaging 18.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

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