FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Trae Young
Washington Wizards

Trae Young

Washington Wizards • #3 PG

Trae Young And Wizards Face Celtics On March 14

Trae Young and the Washington Wizards play the Boston Celtics on Saturday, March 14. Young's points prop was 13.5 as of Saturday afternoon.

What It Means

Young put up 15 points and six assists in his most recent appearance, a 136-131 loss to the Magic on March 12. Young is averaging 18.2 points, 1.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.1 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 107.1 points per game against the Celtics, which ranks their defense as the best in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Trae Young

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Washington WizardsRecent Washington Wizards Player News

View All Washington Wizards Player News