Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

In his most recent appearance, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6, Camara put up 30 points. Camara is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

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