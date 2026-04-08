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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Spurs On April 8

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the San Antonio Spurs on Wednesday, April 8. Camara's points prop was 15.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent appearance, a 137-132 loss to the Nuggets on April 6, Camara put up 30 points. Camara is averaging 13.4 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are averaging 111.3 points per game against the Spurs, which ranks their defense sixth in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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