Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Pacers On March 8

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Sunday, March 8. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Last time out on March 6, Camara posted 16 points, six rebounds and six steals in a 106-99 loss to the Rockets. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 119.9 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

