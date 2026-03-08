Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Pacers On March 8

Last time out on March 6, Camara posted 16 points, six rebounds and six steals in a 106-99 loss to the Rockets. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers are allowing 119.9 points per game, which ranks 26th in the league.

