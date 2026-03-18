Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Pacers On March 18

In his last game, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Camara totaled 18 points. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.1 points per contest.

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