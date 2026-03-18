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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Pacers On March 18

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Indiana Pacers on Wednesday, March 18. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday afternoon.

What It Means

In his last game, a 114-95 win over the Nets on March 16, Camara totaled 18 points. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Pacers rank 27th in the league in points allowed, giving up 120.1 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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