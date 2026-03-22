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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 22

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Denver Nuggets on Sunday, March 22. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Camara totaled six points in his last game, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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