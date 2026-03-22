Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Square Off Against Nuggets On March 22

Camara totaled six points in his last game, a 108-104 win over the Timberwolves on March 20. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Nuggets rank 19th in the NBA in points allowed, surrendering 116.5 points per game.

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