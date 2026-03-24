Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Play Nets On March 23

Camara totaled 16 points in his most recent appearance, a 128-112 loss to the Nuggets on March 22. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are averaging 115.5 points per contest against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

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