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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face Nets On March 16

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Brooklyn Nets on Monday, March 16. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Monday afternoon.

What It Means

In his most recent action, a 109-103 loss to the 76ers on March 15, Camara put up seven points and five assists. Camara is averaging 12.6 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 115.6 points per game against the Nets, which ranks their defense 16th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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