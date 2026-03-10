FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Hornets On March 10

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday, March 10. Camara's points prop was 11.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.

What It Means

Camara put up seven points and 11 rebounds in his last action, a 131-111 win over the Pacers on March 8. Camara is averaging 12.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

The Hornets are conceding 112.5 points per contest, which ranks 10th in the NBA.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

