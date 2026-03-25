Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Bucks On March 25

Camara put up 35 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

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