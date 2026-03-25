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Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Take On Bucks On March 25

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Milwaukee Bucks on Wednesday, March 25. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Wednesday evening.

What It Means

Camara put up 35 points and two steals in his last action, a 134-99 win over the Nets on March 23. Camara is averaging 13.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opposing teams are scoring 116.4 points per game against the Bucks, which ranks their defense 18th in the league in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

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