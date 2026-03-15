Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

Camara put up five points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

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