FanDuel ResearchSportsbookFantasyCasinoRacingFanDuel TVFree2Play

Explore NFL

Explore NBA

Explore MLB

Explore NCAAB

Explore NHL

Explore March Madness

Explore FanDuel Promos

Explore Email Sign-Up

More

Logo
START YOUR OWN WINNING STREAK
Player Image
SportsBookLogo
Chevrons Texture
Toumani Camara
Portland Trail Blazers

Toumani Camara

Portland Trail Blazers • #33 SF

Toumani Camara And Trail Blazers Face 76ers On March 15

Toumani Camara and the Portland Trail Blazers play the Philadelphia 76ers on Sunday, March 15. Camara's points prop was 12.5 as of Sunday afternoon.

What It Means

Camara put up five points and three steals in his most recent appearance, a 124-114 win over the Jazz on March 13. Camara is averaging 12.7 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists, 1.1 steals and 0.4 blocks per game this season.

Opponents are scoring 116.2 points per game against the 76ers, which ranks their defense 18th in the NBA in points allowed.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
Toumani Camara

NBARecent NBA News

View All NBA News

Portland Trail BlazersRecent Portland Trail Blazers Player News

View All Portland Trail Blazers Player News