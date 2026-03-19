Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Wizards On March 19

Last time out on March 17, Harris put up 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

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