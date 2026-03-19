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Tobias Harris
Detroit Pistons

Tobias Harris

Detroit Pistons • #12 F

Tobias Harris And Pistons Play Wizards On March 19

Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Thursday, March 19. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Thursday evening.

What It Means

Last time out on March 17, Harris put up 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and two blocks in a 130-117 win over the Wizards. Harris is averaging 13.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.8 points per contest.

NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.

Written by Data Skrive on
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