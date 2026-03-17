Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17
Tobias Harris and the Detroit Pistons play the Washington Wizards on Tuesday, March 17. Harris' points prop was 13.5 as of Tuesday afternoon.
What It Means
In his last game on March 15, Harris put up 21 points in a 119-108 loss to the Raptors. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.
The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.7 points per contest.
NOTE: Odds are subject to change. Please check FanDuel Sportsbook for the most up-to-date betting markets.