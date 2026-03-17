Tobias Harris And Pistons Take On Wizards On March 17

In his last game on March 15, Harris put up 21 points in a 119-108 loss to the Raptors. Harris is averaging 13.3 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.2 assists, 0.9 steals and 0.3 blocks per game this season.

The Wizards rank 29th in the league in points allowed, conceding 123.7 points per contest.

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